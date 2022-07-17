Guv Tamilisai, CM KCR to visit flood-hit areas

Hyderabad: Telangana will be witnessing survey of flood-affected areas by the constitutional head, Governor of Telangana Tamilisai Soundararajan and the head of political executive, Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao on Sunday.

While KCR will be going on an aerial survey from Warangal, Governor, who reached Bhadrachalam by train, will visit the flood-affected areas and interact with people and assess the damages caused by rains to farmers, small traders and other communities. She will also review the safety of the temple of Lord Rama. Her sudden decision to go to Bhadrachalam had come as a surprise as she was earlier scheduled to go to New Delhi on Saturday to attend a dinner hosted by President Ram Nath Kovind.

KCR, who opted to go by road to Hanamkonda on Saturday evening, will commence the aerial survey from the Kadem Narayanreddy project in Nirmal district which had witnessed record inflows this monsoon and from there he will go towards Bhadrachalam. Chief Secretary Somesh Kumar will be accompanying him.

After the aerial survey, the CM is likely to visit some of the places which were submerged due to flash floods and review the relief and rescue operations. KCR will meet the flood-affected victims and will announce compensation to them. The CM will also assess the damages to roads and disruption in power supply network during the heavy rains. He had instructed the medical and health officials to set up health camps in the rain-hit areas. Health Minister T Harish Rao also accompanied him.