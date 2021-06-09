GVK-EMRI sets up 50-bed multi-specialty hospital near Kompally

Kompally: The GVK-EMRI has set up a 50-bed multi-specialty hospital in its headquarters near Kompally, on the City outskirts. Functional now, it will cater exclusively to needs of Covid patients, the company said in a release on Tuesday. The treatment (Covid only as of now) will be provided free.

The hospital has 30 oxygen beds, 10 non- oxygen beds and 10 ICU beds. It has a Covid lab and pharmacology support. It also has 24x7 ambulance service. It provides three meals.

There is a provision of single-room accommodation. AC and non-AC rooms are available at nominal rates. . Its qualified doctors and nurses have been trained at NIMS for clinical case management of Covid cases. They will be manning the hospital. Patient care assistants, housekeeping and security staff are also trained in infection prevention and control. Medical specialists from the University of Michigan will provide guidance for case management of the patients. To get admission, patients need to produce an RT-PCR test positive report. Admission will be subject to clinical assessment criteria. Covid suspects, patients and post-virus patients are expected to benefit. Critical care specialists on call are also available along with a dedicated ambulance for transfer in case of high-end care. The company is planning to organise vaccination against Coronavirus. It is committed to providing care to Covid patients during the pandemic. The hospital services will continue later as a multi-specialty unit.