H-NEW amps up crackdown on foreigners linked to drug racket

Hyderabad: Hyderabad Narcotics Enforcement Wing (H-NEW) recently apprehended and deported a Nigerian national, Onyeukwu Kelechi Victor, aged 28, to Nigeria, as part of a concerted effort to prevent narcotics-related threats to national security.

Victor, a native of Enugu State, Nigeria, arrived in India on a student visa in October 2021 to pursue a BCA course in Bengaluru but discontinued his studies due to financial difficulties. He later got involved with a Nigeria-based drug syndicate and started distributing drugs on commission in Bengaluru and Hyderabad.

Victor’s visa expired in April 2024, but he continued to reside illegally in India and maintained associations with drug peddlers. He was apprehended by H-NEW personnel at Banjara Hills, along with a drug peddler, who was arrested and jailed. Although no drugs were found in Victor’s possession at the time, he admitted during interrogation that he had been overstaying in the country without valid documents. Following thorough investigation and collaboration with the Foreigners Regional Registration Office (FRRO), an exit permit was obtained, and Victor was blacklisted from re-entering India.