Haj panel extends deadline for pilgrims to pay 2nd instalment till March 28
Hyderabad: The Haj Committee of India has extended the deadline for paying the second instalment of Rs 1.70 lakh by selected Haj pilgrims until March 28.
Telangana State Haj Committee's Executive Officer Shaik Liaquat Hussain requested the Hajj pilgrims to use this facility and pay the amount of the second instalment of their Haj journey before March 28 (Thursday).
For training meetings and more details about Haj 2024, the selected Haj pilgrims can join the Haj Committee's telegram channel.
They can also contact the committee by phone at 040-23298793 during office hours from 10:30 am to 4 pm, or they can visit the office at Haj House, Nampally, in Hyderabad.
