Haj training camp held

Hyderabad: The Telangana Haj Committee organised the third orientation training camp for intending Haj pilgrims at SNR Convention, Pillar No 122, Attapur Ring Road, Rajendra Nagar.

The religious scholars explained rituals to be performed during the pilgrimage and the visit to Madina. On this occasion, Telangana State Haj Committee Chairman Syed Gulam Afzal Biyabani congratulated the intending Haj Pilgrims for their selection and their opportunity to perform Haj this year.

Haj Committee official Irfan Shareef spoke about the important logistical arrangements and preparations for the journey.

The selected applicants are required to deposit the amount by January 25. After the payment, they must submit documents at the Haj Committee. According to the Haj Committee, as many as 2,288 applications from the waiting list have been approved and the remaining 254 will be approved by the end of February. The fourth training camp is scheduled to take place on January 19 at Alamgir Masjid, Guttala Begumpet in Madhapur, from 10 am to 3 pm.