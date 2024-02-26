‘Haleem’ aroma set to waft across twin cities

n Juicy mutton nalli gosht, goat tongue (zubaan), and chicken 65 availableThanks to the protein-rich lentils, meat, and wheat garnished with pure ghee, Haleem replenishes the devout after a day of fasting. The Café 555 has been at the forefront of bringing Hyderabadi Haleem to its connoisseurs, mixing traditional Persian styles of cooking like Rosh Pukht (slow-cooked), Aabgosht Aush (slowed bone broth), the barista (garnish of fried onion crisped to perfection), and Joshida Rogan (a tempering prepared with desi ghee). The varieties of dishes include nalli ghost, zuban, chicken 65, and boiled eggs, providing a rich, multi-layered festival of flavours in a single dish.



“This is something different I had today: Haleem with Persian herbs and the café’s Haleem with Joshida Rogan and its toppings. Such an exclusion can be prepared only in Hyderabad. The Iranian dish Haleem is famous all over the globe, but here one will find it with different flavour toppings,” said Ankita Neelam, a foodie having Haleem at Café 555.

Pista House, which has over 40 outlets in the city, is starting on the first day of Ramzan. However, it promises to maintain authenticity. “The proportions of the ingredients and the taste of the dish will remain the same. The taste and authenticity are what we’re known for,” says MA Majed of Pista House.

Other popular Haleem makers like Café Bahar, Lucky Restaurants, Sarvi, Bawarchi, Shah Ghouse Café, Diamond Hotel, and Bombay Hotel are all caught up in preparing their cooking chambers and will be starting on the first day of Ramzan.