Home  > News > Cities > Hyderabad

Half-day schools in Telangana from tomorrow

Half-day schools in Telangana from tomorrow
Hyderabad: With the early onset of summer, the School Education Department, Telangana, on Thursday announced that half-day schools will begin from March 15.

Hyderabad: With the early onset of summer, the School Education Department, Telangana, on Thursday announced that half-day schools will begin from March 15. According to the directive, all government-aided and privately owned primary, upper primary, and high schools will operate from 8 am to 12:30 pm, from March 15 to April 23. Students will be provided with a mid-day meal at 12:30 pm and sent home afterward.

The Director of School Education has clarified that special classes will continue for Class X students preparing for the public examinations. Schools with SSC examination centres will operate from 1 pm to 5 pm. The half-day schedule will remain in effect until April 23, which marks the end of the 2024-25 academic year. Regional Joint Directors of School Education and District Education Department officials have been instructed to ensure that all school managements comply with these orders.

