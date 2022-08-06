Hanamkonda to Hyderabad: City man to run 150 km in 14 hours today

Hyderabad: Following the teaching and ideology of Aurobindo Ghose, with an aim of spreading physical culture and sports to the citizens of Telangana, a city-based Ultra marathon runner Vijay Yargal to will be making history on 150 km non-stop run from Hanamkonda to Hyderabad on Saturday to mark the 150th birth anniversary of Sri Aurobindo.

Speaking to the Hans India , Vijay Yargal (41) , said, "For two decades I have been influenced by Aurobindo and Mother Mirra Alfassa's teaching and he always said that physical education is meant to bring into the body, consciousness and control, discipline and mastery, all things are necessary for a higher and better life. I have adopted this and running for more than 100 km gives me the joy to suffer and endure. I was waiting for this day since long. This is the 150th birth anniversary of Aurobindo and through this run I want to create awareness about his teachings.

Starting from Sri Aurobindo Society in Hanamkonda at 6 am on August 6, Vijay is aiming to complete the ultra-marathon by 9 am on the next day at Hyderabad on Sunday. "In collaboration with the Institute of Human Study, which is organising the event, I have planned to run all through the night and complete the distance of 150 km in 12 to 14 hours. My journey will start from Hanamkonda and in Jangaon, where few colleges and school students will accompany me in this run. By this run we will be spreading the teaching and values of Aurobindo that the values of the qualities developed through physical culture and sports are essential for the national life, said Vijay.

Sharing about his running journey, Vijay said, In the last few years, he has completed major national ultra-marathons of distances covering 78 km to 221 km. In 2019, I qualified for Ultra-Trail Mt Fuji, the well-known marathon of the distance of 165 km and also completed Ultra Tail du Mont Blanc (UTMB), the ultra-marathon that traverses through tough Mont Blanc mountain ranges of France, Italy and Switzerland.