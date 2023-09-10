Live
- Congress has no national interest: Kishan Reddy
- Section 144 imposed in the Rajahmundry Division
- CM patnaik flags off 181 mobile units to provide livestock healthcare
- Konark Wheel replica serves as backdrop of PM’s welcome handshake
- Inauguration of Palamuru irrigation project will be historic moment: KTR
- Gold rate in Visakhapatnam today slashes, check the rates on 10 September, 2023
- Revenue employees working under severe pressure: Bopparaju
- Usha Sricharan lays stone for Kalyandurg, Idukalku road construction works
- Bengaluru’s Purple Turtles enters Hyderabad’s home décor market
- Central Bank of India donates Rs 25 Lakh to Saraswathi Sisumandir
Just In
Hans Marathon 2023: Class 6 Dhuruv among the runners
Highlights
Hyderabad: Hundreds of people including young, middle and also elderly actively participated in the Hans Hyderabad Marathon organised by The Hans...
Hyderabad: Hundreds of people including young, middle and also elderly actively participated in the Hans Hyderabad Marathon organised by The Hans India at Gachibowli stadium in Sunday among them was young child name Dhuruv.
Speaking to Hans India, Dhuruv , class 6 student, said This is my first time experience participating in such huge event.I felt very nice participating with all experience runners.I am very much thankful to Hans India to facilitate me with appreciation medal.
Next Story
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENTS