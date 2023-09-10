  • Menu
Hans Marathon 2023: Class 6 Dhuruv among the runners

Hyderabad: Hundreds of people including young, middle and also elderly actively participated in the Hans Hyderabad Marathon organised by The Hans...

Hyderabad: Hundreds of people including young, middle and also elderly actively participated in the Hans Hyderabad Marathon organised by The Hans India at Gachibowli stadium in Sunday among them was young child name Dhuruv.

Speaking to Hans India, Dhuruv , class 6 student, said This is my first time experience participating in such huge event.I felt very nice participating with all experience runners.I am very much thankful to Hans India to facilitate me with appreciation medal.

