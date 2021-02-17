Harassment at RGIA: Passengers take to twitter

Shamshabad: Though it has been claimed that several arrangements were made to ensure the safety of the passengers and protect from touts at Rajiv Gandhi International Airport (RGIA), Shamshabad, the brokers for taxis and cabs are resorting to harassment at RGIA without hesitation.



This has come to light when a passenger Vinod KKanumala, shared the ordeal he experienced on Tuesday at RGI Airport on his twitter account. "On arrival at RGIA, passengers are approached by brokers for taxis and cabs for rides. Passengers are being harassed by the brokers. Please take action (sic)", tweeted Vinod.

Alerted by the twitter complaint, the RGIA authorities replied after a few minutes saying, "We understand the inconvenience you've faced. You would be glad to know that this is something we've already taken up with the local police. Thank you for bringing this to our notice, we are escalating your tweet to our security team right away (Sic)." However, not satisfied with the RGIA's response, the People's Forum, Hyderabad, a city-based NGO tweeted, "This is the same situation since last 6 years. Many people have complained but no action (taken). Its the same routine reply by you RGIA (sic)."

In an affirmative reply to the tweet few minutes later, The IFAT (federation of app-based transport workers), tweeted "Illegal Taxi Services appear to be operating with impunity with an increase in the number of Taxis using own (white) number plate vehicles for commercial purposes (in) areas like Uppal, LB Nagar, Aramgarh X Road, BHEL Crossroads& RGIAHyd areas where they are hiring passengers (sic)." They even wrote further "Taxis and Cabs who don't pay airport fees and bypass registered taxis and cabs, don't only take business away from them but also are a security threat to the passengers(sic)."

Meanwhile, the Shamshabad Police responded on its twitter account saying, "We are booking cases on them. For safety of passengers we kept help desk, woman help desk, at airport arrival, we are also arranging pickets and patrolling duties regularly. Even now if any such incident comes to our notice we will take necessary legal action (sic)."