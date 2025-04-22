Hare Krishna culture camp from April 24

Hyderabad: The cultural wing of the Hare Krishna Movement, Hyderabad, SUMEDHASA (Intelligence Through Culture), will be starting a ‘Culture Camp 2025’ – a holistic and value-based summer enrichment programme designed for children from April 24.

A poster and teaser of Culture Camp 2025 were unveiled by Satya Gaura Chandra Dasa Prabhuji, president of the Hare Krishna Movement – Hyderabad.

According to the officials, this 21-day immersive camp, to be held during the summer break, offers a blend of Indian traditional arts, cultural activities, and spiritual learning. Children will have the opportunity to explore modules such as pooja vidhana, mantras, chanting slokas, Krishna Rhymes, vedic stories, fireless cooking, Yogic games, ensuring all-round development while staying connected to their rich heritage.

Highlights of the camp will include Ratha Yatra, a chariot festival specially curated for kids, ‘Abala Gopalam’, Abhishekham to Supreme Lord Sri Krishna by kids and Mega Talent Day, a grand finale where children will showcase their learnings and creativity, said a senior officer.

Students can register by visiting the official website at https://sumedhasa.in/enrollment/. The timings of the camp are from 8:45 am to 1:00 pm. Children aged between 6 and 16 years are eligible. For more details, interested individuals can contact 81436 55188.