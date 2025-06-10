Hare Krishna Movement celebrates WB-themed fest

Hyderabad: The Hare Krishna Movement on Monday joyfully celebrated the ‘Panihati Chida-Dahi’ Festival with great devotion and festive spirit.

The Chida-Dahi Mahotsava is a spiritually significant festival in the Gaudiya Vaishnava tradition, commemorating the historic pastime of Srila Raghunatha Dasa Goswami, who, over 500 years ago, on the instruction of Sri Nityananda Prabhu, organised a grand feast of chipped rice mixed with yogurt, milk, fruits and other offerings at Panihati, West Bengal.

This heartfelt act of devotion, presented to Sri Chaitanya Mahaprabhu and Sri Nityananda Prabhu, symbolises the mercy of the Lord and the joy of devotional service. Also referred to as the Danda Mahotsava (Festival of Punishment), it highlights the profound truth that by serving the Lord’s devotees with humility, one attains spiritual upliftment.

The festivities began with Japa Yajna, Nagar Sankirtan (devotional street chanting) and an Initiation Ceremony for new devotees. The celebration featured a delightful drama by Gurukul children, a spiritually uplifting special pravachan, and a visually enchanting Boat Festival. A special Abhishekam was performed to the deities of Sri Nitai Gauranga with Panchamrita, Panchagavya, fruit juices, fragrant flowers, auspicious herbs (aushadhis), and Navaratnas (nine gems), all amidst the melodious chanting of Vedic hymns. Satya Gaura Chandra Dasa Prabhuji, President of Hare Krishna Movement Hyderabad, delivered an enlightening discourse, stating that “Panihati Chida-Dahi festival teaches us that the surest way to receive the Lord’s blessings is by serving His devotees. This festival inspires us to participate joyfully in devotional service and experience divine peace and prosperity.” The celebrations concluded with the special pravachan followed by distribution of sumptuous dinner prasadam to all attendees.