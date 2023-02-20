Harish flays Oppn for demolition threats

Hyderabad: Finance Minister Harish Rao has alleged that if Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao is building the projects for a prosperous Telangana, theCongress, and BJP parties were threatening to demolish the projects.

After performing puja at Konda Pochamma Sagar on Sunday, he released the water in Banala Canal from the reservoir.

Later, Kaleshwaram water was released toNarlapur Hyder pond in Nizampet mandal. He spoke to the media on this occasion and said that KCR's wealth increases with distribution among the poor,building projects, and giving water to the farmers. He said, "One says that he would overthrow KCR, and another says that he would demolish." He asked thefarmers to think whether they wanted KCR, who builds projects, or those who wanted to demolish.

Don't trust lies of Congress and BJP parties, he advised. He said that KCR was supporting the farmers financially by providing 24-hour electricity with the aimof making the farmers progress and urged the people to remember him. He said, "Have we ever dreamed that the waters of Godavari will come to MetukuSeema?"

Harish Rao said that the time has come to teach an appropriate lesson to Congress and BJP. It is a great thing to bring the Godavari near Medigadda to a distanceof hundreds of kilometres and raise it to the height of 20 palm trees, and pour the Godavari waters in Chegunta Mandal.