Harish inaugurates center of excellence at Niloufer

Hyderabad: Health Minister T Harish Rao on Saturday inaugurated Center of Excellence at Niloufer Hospital, setting new milestones in infant healthcare and mortality reduction.

The prestigious Center of Excellence inauguration programme was held at Niloufer Hospital. The state-of-the-art facility, the first of its kind in the country, aims to combat newborn and infant mortality rates through an investment of Rs 2 Crores. Minister Harish Rao highlighted the government’s unwavering commitment to ensure accessible and quality healthcare for children in need.

Speaking about the Center’s impact, Harish Rao said that the establishment of this unique facility would connect 42 Special Newborn Care Units (SNCUs), bringing essential medical services closer to families in need. By providing specialized services, Nilofar Hospital has set an exemplary benchmark, extending its exceptional expertise to remote areas and districts, the minister said. One of the most remarkable aspects of the Center of Excellence is the provision of remote consultations through video communication, enabling expert advice and treatment to reach all SNCUs. This pioneering approach aims to completely eradicate infant mortality rates, setting a national precedent. He underscored the significance of this policy, noting that no other state in the country has implemented such comprehensive measures.

Harish Rao said that while the nutrition kits were provided during pregnancy, the KCR kits for newborns were ensuring holistic support for both mother and child. He also commended the contribution of Arogya Lakshmi in providing nutritional food to expectant mothers.

The Health Minister shared statistical achievements that showcased the remarkable progress made by the State. Telangana has witnessed a significant reduction in maternal and child mortality rates. The Maternal Mortality Ratio (MMR) has decreased from 92 to 43 (compared to the national average of 97), the Infant Mortality Rate (IMR) has dropped from 39 to 21 (compared to the national average of 28), the Neonatal Mortality Rate has declined from 25 to 15 (compared to the national average of 20), and the Under-5 Mortality Rate has decreased from 41 to 23 (compared to the national average of 32).