Harish: People taught befitting lesson to BJP

Hyderabad: Thanking the people of Munugode constituency for the victory of the party in the by election, the Finance Minister T Harish Rao on Sunday said that people stood by the TRS party in the struggle between the self-respect and the conspiracies of the BJP.

The TRS leader said that Telangana society has once again proved that it was on the side of TRS. People of Munugodu have proved that they are another name for consciousness. The voters have whipped the BJP Central leadership and this is the victory for the people of Munugodu, said Harish Rao.

Harish Rao alleged that the BJP was making mockery of democracy in the country by overthrowing the democratically elected governments and now it has included Congress party leaders into their party and forced election on people of Munugodu.

"Munugodu people have suppressed BJP's arrogance. This is a wonderful occasion. Hope this spirit continues. The result is a prelude to a qualitative change in the country's politics by CM KCR. This victory is proof of the complete support of the people for KCR," said Harish Rao.