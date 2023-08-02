Harish prods officials to spread awareness on conjunctivitis

Hyderabad: The Health Minister T Harish Rao on Tuesday asked the health officials to focus on the Gurukulas and residential institutions on cleanliness in the wake of the rising conjunctivitis cases in the State. The issue of rising cases of conjunctivitis came for discussion in a video conference which was held to discuss measures for addressing cataracts and other seasonal diseases chaired by the Health Minister on Tuesday. Amidst the concerns about eye infections during the rainy season, the Medical experts have assured that these infections, often accompanying viral fevers, do not pose any dangerous conditions. The main symptoms of conjunctivitis include redness, watery eyes, and swelling. The Minister emphasized the need to raise awareness about precautions, prevention, treatment, and overall eye health.

The Minister said that Asha and ANMs (Auxiliary Nurse Midwives) would play a crucial role in identifying infected individuals based on symptoms and ensuring they receive treatment from nearby hospitals. Focus was also placed on promoting cleanliness in gurukulas and student government residentials. The necessary medicines, eye drops, and ointments were made available in all government hospitals, including PHCs and Palle Davakhana, encouraging those experiencing symptoms to seek immediate treatment. In response to the increasing demand for medical services, Harish Rao directed the superintendent of Sarojini Devi Eye Hospital to extend OP hours.

Superintendents have been entrusted with ensuring hospital cleanliness and following infection control mechanisms, particularly during the rainy season. Hospital-wise infection control committees would meet every Monday to address these concerns, including private hospitals overseen by district medical officers. Family planning operations in government hospitals will continue, and the utilization of government-supplied air filters will be maximized.

To enhance women's comprehensive health, DMHOs and Program Officers will closely monitor women health clinics (mahila clinics) conducted on Tuesdays. Efforts would be made to raise awareness about these services among women and ensure easy access to medical assistance.

Responding to the requests from ANMs, Minister Harish Rao ordered the MPHA Female (ANM) examination to be conducted in both Telugu and English. Free training and necessary study material will be provided to current workers, with due weightage given to long-term workers.