Live
- Harish Rao Criticizes Opposition, Vows to Fight for the Poor in Musi River Cleanup
- All Set for Telangana Group-1 Mains Exams; Over 31,000 Candidates to Appear
- Technical Glitch Grounds Indigo Flight at Shamshabad Airport; Passengers Stranded for 5 Hours
- Kishan Reddy Criticizes CM Over Silence on Muthyalamma Temple Attack
- Women’s T20 WC final: Late onslaught by Halliday, Kerr propels NZ to 158/5 against South Africa
- RG Kar protest: Junior doctors to meet CM Mamata on Monday but without withdrawing hunger strike
- Young India Gurukul School Construction to Finish by Next Academic Year - MP Dr. Mallu Ravi
- Awareness Seminar on Self-Employment Opportunities on 22nd of this Month Must Be a Success – MP Mallu Ravi
- Service Mindset is Essential for Everyone - MLC Kuchukulla Damodar Reddy
- Arjun Kadhe/Rithvik Bollipalli win maiden ATP Tour title at Almaty Open
Just In
Hyderabad: Telangana Minister Harish Rao has strongly condemned recent threats regarding the Musi river cleanup project, stating that he is prepared to go to any extent, even risking his life, to protect the poor if they are wronged during the process. Addressing the opposition's claims, Harish Rao remarked, "They are saying they will crush me and KTR under a bulldozer, but BRS leaders are not afraid of such threats."
He further criticized the opposition for allegedly filing false cases against BRS workers and causing unnecessary harassment. Rao warned the police officers involved, stating, "This government will not last forever, and those abusing power should remember that." The Minister reaffirmed his commitment to ensuring justice and vowed that the government would not back down in the face of intimidation.