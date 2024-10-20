Harish Rao Criticizes Opposition, Vows to Fight for the Poor in Musi River Cleanup

Hyderabad: Telangana Minister Harish Rao has strongly condemned recent threats regarding the Musi river cleanup project, stating that he is prepared to go to any extent, even risking his life, to protect the poor if they are wronged during the process. Addressing the opposition's claims, Harish Rao remarked, "They are saying they will crush me and KTR under a bulldozer, but BRS leaders are not afraid of such threats."

He further criticized the opposition for allegedly filing false cases against BRS workers and causing unnecessary harassment. Rao warned the police officers involved, stating, "This government will not last forever, and those abusing power should remember that." The Minister reaffirmed his commitment to ensuring justice and vowed that the government would not back down in the face of intimidation.