Harish Rao slams ‘opportunist’ leaders for joining Congress
Hyderabad: Senior BRS leader and former minister T Harish Rao criticized the leaders who departed from the party as opportunistic and power-hungry individuals. Speaking at a meeting of BRS leaders from the Medak Parliamentary Constituency in Dubbak, Harish Rao acknowledged the challenging times faced by the BRS.
Despite this, he reassured attendees that the party would not be significantly affected by the departure of its most loyal and trusted members. Harish Rao likened the departing leaders to leaves falling from a tree during the shedding season, emphasising that such individuals are dispensable. He acknowledged that while some leaders may be defecting to other parties, the core support base of workers remains committed to the BRS.