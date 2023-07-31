Harish rolls out BC Bandhu with `1 lakh grant to beneficiaries

Hyderabad: The Telangana government’s BC Bandhu scheme was launched on Sunday, with Finance Minister T Harish Rao distributing cheques to eligible beneficiaries in Siddipet on Sunday. The scheme aims to provide financial assistance in a phased manner, fostering economic growth and self-reliance among BC communities.

Under the BC Welfare department, Rao conducted a symbolic event at Siddipet, the district centre, where cheques for Rs 1 lakh were handed over to 300 beneficiaries from the Siddipet constituency. This marks the commencement of the scheme, reflecting the government’s unwavering commitment to strengthening caste-based professions.

According to the minister, the scheme sets itself apart with its streamlined approach, ensuring that the eligible beneficiaries receive Rs.1 lakh grant without the burden of guarantees or extensive documentation.

Rao lauded Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao, who spearheaded the scheme’s implementation to uplift the BC communities. The government’s dedication to comprehensive development was evident through initiatives, like providing free electricity to Rajakas and Nai Brahmins and introducing measures, such as licence auto renewal for toddy workers and reservations in wine shops.

Expressing concern for Vishwa Brahmins who face numerous challenges in their caste professions, Rao assured of continued government support. He announced establishment of a BC degree residential hostel in Siddipet, adding to the success of 300 BC residential hostels across the State.

The scheme extends support to various caste-based industries, including sheep units to Yadava and Kurma castes. Padmashalis will also receive assistance through the distribution of handloom sarees during Dasara and Bathukamma festivals.

The minister called upon citizens to extend their blessings and support to the government’s tireless efforts in empowering BC communities and fostering inclusive development.

District collector Prashanth Jeevan Patil assured a transparent selection of beneficiaries in line with Rao’s directives. He urged the recipients to utilize the grant to generate self-employment opportunities and contribute to the growth of their respective professions while preserving their unique caste identities.