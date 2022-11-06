Harish: TS will be TB free by 2025

Hyderabad: The Telangana State will be made TB-free by 2025, said Finance and Health Minister T Harish Rao on Saturday.

The Minister along with Family Welfare Association Commissioner Swetha Mohanty, District Collector Prashant Jeevan Patil, health department director Srinivas Rao and DM & HO Dr Kasinath distributed THR Nutirtition kits to TB patients at Minister's camp office in Siddipet.

Speaking on the occasion, Harish Rao informed that around 39,000 people in the state are the victims of TB and added that alone Siddipet district has 1000 patients while his constituency has 256 suffering from the disease. He said that the State government has kept TB-free Telangana as one of its top priorities and is working towards eradicating the disease.

He also said that Tuberculosis is not a dangerous disease and can be cured if a person takes medicines and nutritious food on time for continuous six months. He added that as of now THR nutrition kits is being distributed to the TB patients of the Siddipet and added that the kit includes rice, pulses, ghee and eggs. He added that soon thses nutrition kits will be distributed in all the districts for 6 months to eradicate the TB disease in the State.

He directed the Asha workers to hold survey in each village and submit the reports on the persons suffering with the disease and also asked them to give TB treatment in respected hospitals.