Haryana Guv urges TG, AP CMs to implement NEP-2020

Tirupati / Hyderabad: Haryana Governor Bandaru Dattatraya emphasised that the New Education Policy (NEP) 2020 highlights the importance of teaching students in their native languages. He urged the Chief Ministers of both Telugu States to take proactive measures to implement this policy in its entirety. After offering prayers to Lord Venkateshwara along with his family at Tirumala on the eve of Vaikunta Ekadasi, the Governor spoke to the media, expressing that the darshan of the Lord filled his heart with peace, spirituality, and happiness. He also prayed for Prime Minister Narendra Modi, asking for strength and vision to successfully implement the ‘Viksit Bharat 2047’ initiative.

The Governor mentioned that it is believed that having darshan through the Vaikunta Dwara on Vaikunta Ekadasi can help individuals break free from the cycle of rebirth and attain Moksha. This belief attracts countless devotees seeking this divine experience.

He appealed to everyone to safeguard “our culture, traditions, and rituals with utmost devotion and faith”. While older generations work diligently to preserve these traditions, he stressed the importance of the younger generation in carrying them forward. The Ramayana, Mahabharata, Vedas, Gita, and Puranas serve as invaluable sources of knowledge on dharma, morals, and ethics.

The best way to understand these ancient texts is in Sanskrit. However, since not everyone can easily grasp the language, the Governor suggested that simplified extracts from these texts be taught to students in primary and secondary education in their native languages.