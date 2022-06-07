HC sentences city top police official among 4 to four-week imprisonment

Hyderabad: In a sensational verdict, the Telangana High Court on Monday sentenced four police officials to imprisonment of four weeks in a contempt case. The officials are Hyderabad Joint Commissioner of Police A R Srinivas, Banjara Hills ACP Sudarshan, Jubilee Hills CI Rajasekhar Reddy and SI Naresh.

They were charged with acting contrary to the orders of the Supreme Court in the matrimonial case and not giving notice under Section 41A CrPC.

The court found that the authorities had defied the Supreme Court orders in the case. However, the court allowed them to appeal against the sentence and adjourned its execution for six weeks.

It directed the City Police Commissioner to take departmental disciplinary action against the four officials. The High Court ruled in favour of Jakka Vinod Kumar Reddy and Jakka Soujanya Reddy in a petition filed last year.