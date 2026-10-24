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HCA multi-crore scam: CID charge sheet names Ex-Chief Jagan Mohan Rao
In Short
The Crime Investigation Department files an extensive 80-page charge sheet against former HCA president Arshanapalli Jagan Mohan Rao for alleged Rs 257 crore financial irregularities and fund misuse.
Hyderabad: The Crime Investigation Department filed an extensive 80-page charge sheet detailing massive financial irregularities involving former Hyderabad Cricket Association president Arshanapalli Jagan Mohan Rao concerning Rs 257 crore obtained from the Board of Control for Cricket in India.
Investigating officers booked Arshanapalli Jagan Mohan Rao for misusing funds and engaging in systemic corruption during his tenure in collusion with HCA secretary Devaraj Ramchandar, treasurer C Jagannath Srinivas Rao, and chief executive officer Sunil Kante.
The CID investigation established that the accused misappropriated Rs 92 crore by diverting funds through fake and forged bills, invoices, and fabricated documentation. A comprehensive forensic audit conducted by accounting firm Sri Lakshmi Niwas and Co revealed that the accused intentionally diverted funds for personal use.
The investigation originated following a complaint lodged by Telangana Cricket Association president Guruva Reddy, who alleged that Arshanapalli Jagan Mohan Rao secured leadership status in Sri Chakra Cricket Club by forging signatures belonging to the Gowlipura Cricket Club president and former state minister Krishna Yadav.
Furthermore, CID findings revealed that the HCA leadership under Arshanapalli Jagan Mohan Rao repeatedly violated Supreme Court directions and constitutional rules by illegally diverting Rs 39 crore. During HCA elections, Arshanapalli Jagan Mohan Rao created fake documents in collusion with several city club members to manipulate electoral processes.
In 2024, he improperly withdrew Rs 18 crore during the India-England test match held at Uppal stadium in direct violation of HCA regulations. The former president also awarded catering contracts to specific bidders after receiving commissions and committed severe irregularities in ticket distribution services.
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