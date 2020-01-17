Heaps of garbage left unattended

LB Nagar: Heaps of garbage are found in large numbers in Altaf Nagar, Sagar Road and Sowbhagya Nagar areas in the division. As GHMC garbage collection rickshaws didn't come to collect the wastes for the last three days, people disposed of the domestic waste on the roads. Stench has started emanating from the garbage causing inconvenience to commuters and residents. Locals are requesting the officials to clear the garbage piled up in areas at the earliest.

"This garbage pile-up occurs every time after the festivals. Officials should take steps to put an end to this condition after holidays," says B Aditya, a resident of Sowbhagya Nagar.

"Officials should see that sanitary staff works in shifts because people can't keep the wastes for three to four days in their houses," says Suresh, a resident near Sagar Road.