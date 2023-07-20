Heavy Rain Forecast: KTR asks officials to be on toes

PUBLIC SAFETY MAIN CONCERN

♦ Holds review meeting in the Hyderabad Growth Corridor Ltd (HGCL) office at Nanakramguda

♦ Directs officials to coordinate seamlessly with other departments, especially with Transco, Revenue, Police (Traffic) and HMWSSB

♦ Stress that officials prioritise prevention of loss of life as topmost concern

Hyderabad: In view of heavy rain forecast in Hyderabad in the coming two-three days, Municipal Administration and Urban Development (MA&UD) Minister KT Rama Rao on Wednesday directed the senior officials from the department to take all necessary measures to mitigate the impact of heavy rainfall and ensure public safety.

The minister wanted the officials to ensure priority was given to save lives in the wake of more rain forecast for the next three days. At a review meeting in the Hyderabad Growth Corridor Ltd (HGCL) office at Nanakramguda, he directed the officials to coordinate seamlessly with other departments, especially with Transco, Revenue, Police (Traffic) and Hyderabad Metropolitan Water Supply and Sewerage Board (HMWSSB). Rao stressed that officials prioritise prevention of loss of life as the topmost concern.

The Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) officials apprised the minister that they already undertook measures as part of monsoon preparedness. They said de-watering pumps were placed in low-lying areas and arterial roads which were prone to flooding. They expressed confidence that strengthening of nalas as part of the Strategic Nala Development Plan (SNDP) would effectively address issues in flood-prone areas during the monsoons this year.

The sanitation management of Hyderabad city was also a major topic of discussion in the meeting. Rao emphasised the need for proactive measures and not being complacent with positive results in the past few years.

The minister stated that with the city’s rapid expansion and increasing population, there has been a rise in garbage generation, necessitating a more robust sanitation management plan moving forward. The officials presented their immediate and short-term plans to address sanitation issues. He stressed the paramount importance of prioritising and focusing on sanitation management.