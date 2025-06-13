Live
Heavy rains lash city; cause waterlogging in many areas
Several homes in low-lying areas got inundated on Thursday
Hyderabad: Several parts of the city experienced severe waterlogging on Thursday morning after heavy rains throughout Wednesday night, leading to major traffic disruptions and hardship for residents. Several homes in low-lying areas were inundated. The heavy rains began on the first day of the schools reopening, and created a significant challenge for children making their way to school. Numerous students and their parents found themselves navigating through waterlogged streets in the morning.
Heavy rains that began late in the night pounded the city and surrounding areas, with the western and southern parts of city receiving the highest rainfall throughout the night and the areas in the city outskirts received rains until the early hours. In various areas the residents woke up to the aftermath of the downpour—overflowing streets, inundated cellars, and fallen tree branches.
Moreover, several roads in the old city were flooded. Motorists had to wade through knee deep water at Engine Bowli, Chatrinaka, Uppuguda, Bandlaguda, Khilwat road, Aghapura, Bahadurpura and other areas. Two wheelers broke down while navigating the flooded roads during the school hours.
In western parts of city like Chandanagar, floodwaters entered the cellars of a shopping complex. In Lingampally, the railway underpass was also heavily waterlogged, causing major disruption to traffic. In Serilingampally, the stretch from the Revenue Office to BHEL was severely flooded, the two-wheelers were half-submerged.