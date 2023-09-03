Heavy rains lash several parts of Hyderabad

Hyderabad: In a respite to the public from the humidity, the rains lashed several areas in Hyderabad across Bhagyanagar, including Kukatpally, Hydernagar, Bachupally, Pragathinagar, Nizampet, Borabanda, Allapur, Yousfguda, Sanatnagar, Ameerpet, Maitrivanam, Panjagutta, Jubilee Hills, Banjara Hills, Malakpet, LB Nagar, Vanasthalipuram, Hayatnagar and Abdullahpurmet.



The Meteorological Department has predicted the formation of a low-pressure by Monday, resulting from a circulation developing in the North Bay of Bengal on Sunday. An orange alert has been issued to the State on the same. As a result of this atmospheric phenomenon, significant rainfall is expected across various parts of the Telugu states over the next two to three days, as predicted by officials from the IMD.