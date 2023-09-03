Live
- Row over conversion of historic Balabrooie guest house into club
- How to Create a Cozy Corner with Décor Lighting during Monsoon and Festive Season
- BJP eating fruits of tree grown by Cong, says MLC
- Changing the fabric of textile industry through technology
- The curious case of canine companions
- Healthy morning habits to eliminate stress from life
- Govt ordered to follow norms strictly in transfers
- Music that elevates the soul
- Andhra Pradesh: Several injured after two buses collided in Kovvur
- Wordsmith: To My Mother
Just In
Heavy rains lash several parts of Hyderabad
The citizens of the city are in a relief mode as the much awaited and wanted downpour was witnessed in the city after almost three to four weeks
Hyderabad: In a respite to the public from the humidity, the rains lashed several areas in Hyderabad across Bhagyanagar, including Kukatpally, Hydernagar, Bachupally, Pragathinagar, Nizampet, Borabanda, Allapur, Yousfguda, Sanatnagar, Ameerpet, Maitrivanam, Panjagutta, Jubilee Hills, Banjara Hills, Malakpet, LB Nagar, Vanasthalipuram, Hayatnagar and Abdullahpurmet.
The Meteorological Department has predicted the formation of a low-pressure by Monday, resulting from a circulation developing in the North Bay of Bengal on Sunday. An orange alert has been issued to the State on the same. As a result of this atmospheric phenomenon, significant rainfall is expected across various parts of the Telugu states over the next two to three days, as predicted by officials from the IMD.