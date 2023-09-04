Heavy rains shatters Hyderabad

Hyderabad: Heavy rains lashing the Telugu states due to the ongoing periodicity in the Northeast Bay of Bengal. It is raining in Hyderabad. The low-lying areas of the city were flooded due to heavy rain. Students going to schools and colleges and employees going to offices are suffering due to rain. There is severe disruption to traffic on the roads.



The Meteorological Department has announced that there is a possibility of heavy to very heavy rains in many districts of Telangana for the next two to three days. Orange alert has been issued for 9 districts and yellow alert for 18 districts of the state. On the other hand, rivers are overflowing in the joint districts of Adilabad and Bhupalapalli due to the continuous heavy rain since last night.

Transportation to many villages was stopped. As flood water is being poured into the Kadem project in Nirmal district, two gates are being lifted and the water is being released downstream.