Live
- Banaras Hindu University to start specialised course in ‘Kashi Studies’
- Indian Institute of Technology Gandhinagar prof Indranath Sengupta to be honoured with National Teachers' Award 2023
- 'Khatron Ke Khiladi 13' led to self-discovery, helped assess my fears, says Daisy Shah
- Australia's household spending falls for 1st time in over 2 years
- Elephant goes on rampage on highway in Andhra Pradesh
- Ex-India hockey captain Prabodh Tirkey joins Congress
- BHU to start specialised course in ‘Kashi Studies’
- Amazon to invest $15 mn in nature-based projects in Asia-Pacific
- IT Minister underlines exposure of Naidu's financial crimes
- Microsoft plans to eliminate WordPad from Windows 12
Just In
Heavy rains shatters Hyderabad
The low-lying areas of the city were flooded due to heavy rain. Students going to schools and colleges and employees going to offices are suffering due to rain
Hyderabad: Heavy rains lashing the Telugu states due to the ongoing periodicity in the Northeast Bay of Bengal. It is raining in Hyderabad. The low-lying areas of the city were flooded due to heavy rain. Students going to schools and colleges and employees going to offices are suffering due to rain. There is severe disruption to traffic on the roads.
The Meteorological Department has announced that there is a possibility of heavy to very heavy rains in many districts of Telangana for the next two to three days. Orange alert has been issued for 9 districts and yellow alert for 18 districts of the state. On the other hand, rivers are overflowing in the joint districts of Adilabad and Bhupalapalli due to the continuous heavy rain since last night.
Transportation to many villages was stopped. As flood water is being poured into the Kadem project in Nirmal district, two gates are being lifted and the water is being released downstream.