Heavy rains - Telangana Government is on high alert

State Chief Secretary Santhi Kumari has instructed the authorities to take all emergence measures in the wake of incessant heavy rains in the state.

Special Chief Secretaries Adhar Sinha, Rajat Kumar, Sunil Sharma, Revenue Principal Secretary Naveen Mittal, Singareni CMD Sridhar, Disaster Management Secretary Rahul Bojja, Agriculture Secretary D Raghunandan Rao, Fire and Disaster Management Department were present in this meeting.

The Chief Secretary said that since the Meteorological Department alerted there is a possibility of heavy rains in the state mainly in North Telangana districts in the next 48 hours. Heavy rain is expected in the old Medak, Adilabad, Nizamabad and Karimnagar districts, similarly there will be a moderate rain in the southern Telangana districts.

The Chief Secretary said that NDRF teams have been placed in Warangal, Mulugu and Kothagudem to help in case of emergency and similarly a team of 40 members is ready in Hyderabad. So far there has been no damage in the state, especially the ponds and ponds in the state have not been damaged and the condition of the roads in the rural areas has also improved.

She said that projects were receiving good inflows and there is no threat of floods However, she informed that adequate precautionary measures have been taken at all reservoirs and ponds. Special attention was paid on floods in Godavari which is receiving heavy inflows since morning .

GHMC Commissioner Ronald Rose said that 426 Monsoon Emergency Teams and 157 Static Teams have been set up in Greater Hyderabad and special personnel have been set up at 339 water logging points in the city. He said that the water reserves in 185 ponds and ponds of the city are being reviewed from time to time.



