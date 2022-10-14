Heavy to moderate rains in Hyd on Friday, predicts IMD

Hyderabad: The IMD–Hyderabad on Friday predicted, the city is likely to witness light to moderate rainfall in the afternoon time.

"Light to moderate rains and thundershowers very likely to occur in Hyderabad, Rangareddy, Nizamabad, Kamareddy, Rajanna-Sircilla, Sangareddy, Suryapet, Nalgonda, Nagarkurnool, Medchal, Yadadri-Bhuwanagiri, Medak, Mahaboobnagar, Hanmakonda, Kamareddy, Warangal, Jagtial, Jangaon, Adilabad, Nizamabad, Nirmal, Kumaram Bheem Asifabad and Khammam district, during the next three hours," read a release issued around 11.30 am.

The Met Department has predicted a generally cloudy sky with moderate to heavy rain/thundershowers and intense spells at times in the city on Friday. A yellow alert has also been issued.

IMD in a report also warns about the water pooling on roads and low-lying areas, traffic congestion at most locations, wet and slippery roads, tree and electric poles fall, electricity, water, and other social disturbances for a few hours, and drainage clogging.