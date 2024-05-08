High turnout for EAPCET Agri, Pharma streams on day one

Hyderabad: On day one of the EAPCET for the Agriculture and Pharmacy stream on Tuesday, candidates were seen gearing up to write the exam at TCS iON digital zone in the city.

In the morning session, 90.41 per cent of candidates attended the entrance exam, with 91.24 per cent appearing across 82 centres in Telangana and 63 in Andhra Pradesh. Approximately 30,288 students out of 33,500 appeared for the exam in the morning session, while around 30,571 students out of 33,505 appeared in the evening session.

Professor R Limbadri, Chairman of TSCHE, along with Burra Venkatesham, Principal Secretary to the Government in the Higher Education Department of Telangana, visited several test centres in Hyderabad. They noted that the exams were being conducted smoothly and fairly.

A senior officer stated, “The EAPCET Engineering exam will continue for three additional days, scheduled for May 9, 10, and 11.

The examination is divided into two sessions, with the morning session running from 9 am to 12 pm, and the evening session from 3 pm to 6 pm.

Opinion of the students

"This is my first competitive exam, especially a computer-based one. I was initially nervous about the difficulty level of questions, but the paper turned out to be quite easy," said Mohan, an EAPCET candidate. "Almost all the questions were from the intermediate syllabus, which is what we had prepared for. I'm very hopeful that I will crack the EAPCET exam with good marks," said Utham, another candidate.