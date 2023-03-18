Higher education councils of all States to be strengthened

Hyderabad: The two-day All-India State Higher Education Councils' meeting concluded here on Friday. Prof. Pradeep Kumar Mishra, director, Centre for Policy Research in Higher Education (CPRHE), National Education Planning and Administration Agency (NIEPA) wished to strengthen the higher education councils of all States with the spirit of Telangana State Council of Higher Education.

At the meeting, TSCHE chairman Prof. R Limbadri presented its progress report. Vice-chairman Prof. Venkataramana and Prof. Limbadri explained that girls and women are enrolling in higher education institutions in large numbers across the State due to the special initiative taken by the State government.

Prof. Limbadri said lack of faculty in universities was hindering education in universities.