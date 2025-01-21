Himachal Minister Dharmani visits OU

Hyderabad: Himachal Pradesh Technical Education, Vocational and Industrial Training Minister Rajesh Dharmani and his team visited Osmania University on Monday.

During the meeting with Professor Kumar Molugaram, alongside registrar Professor G Naresh Reddy, the delegation delved into the automation of examination systems, including onscreen evaluation and its impact on efficiency and result accuracy, as well as the adoption and implementation of the National Education Policy (NEP), which is under the State policy, curriculum development strategies, and the mapping of rubrics with course and programme objectives.

Later the Himachal Pradesh delegation toured several key facilities, including the examination branch, Centre for Product Design, Development and Additive Manufacturing, Centre for Microbial and Fermentation Technology, central facilities for research and development, human capital development centre, Osmania Technology and Business Incubator, educational multimedia research Centre, Civil Services academy, Centre for Biodiversity and Conservation Studies, Arts College, and Placement Cell at the University College of Engineering.

The visit marked an important milestone in fostering inter-State academic and technical cooperation, further positioning OU as a leader in innovation, research, and education, said a senior OU officer.