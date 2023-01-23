Hindus becoming minority due to imbalanced population: VHP

Hyderabad: The Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP) Telangana has expressed concerns over the alarming increase in population and said that an imbalanced increase in population would lead to Hindus becoming a minority.

The VHP Telangana president Surender Reddy said that the percentage of Hindus was decreasing day by day when compared to the increasing population of other religions. If Hindus become a minority, it will be difficult for survival, he said during the state executive meeting of the Parishad, which was held at the office in Koti on Sunday.

Surender Reddy said that the population of Hindus was decreasing due to vote bank politics. He said that only Hindus were following the family planning and no one else was doing it. He said that many welfare schemes were being introduced for the people of other religions due to minority appeasement. He said that other religions were getting benefits based on the taxes paid by Hindus. Because of this, even though Hindus are the majority, the importance of minorities in politics has increased tremendously. He said that there was a need to unite all Hindus and make them aware of the state of the country.

The VHP leader said that all those who were working in Hindu houses like domestic servants, watchman, driver, etc. were spending most part of their life in anti-Hindu activities. After getting employment from Hindus, they are working for the destruction of Hindus. If the Hindus are not conscious, there is a possibility of dire consequences in the future.

Vishwa Hindu Parishad State Secretary Pandarinath said that the meeting was held as part of the state executive committee meetings held once every six months. He said that monsoon meetings were held in the month of June, winter meetings are held in the month of January.