Historic BRS meet in Khammam today

Hyderabad/Khammam: The stage is set for the maiden mega BRS public meeting in Khammam on Wednesday. It would be a glittering function with over five lakh people converging in the city.

This meeting assumes greater importance as it will not just be a public meeting where national leaders like Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann, Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan, Samajwadi Party leader Akhilesh Yadav, former Karnataka CM J D Kumaraswamy and CPI's D Raja would be participating but a programme where Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao will showcase a major welfare measure 'Kanti Velugu' (eye screening) programme.

All the national leaders would be participating in the launch of this programme in Khammam. These leaders have already arrived in Hyderabad. KCR and the visiting leaders would on Wednesday visit the Lord Lakshmi Narasimha Swamy temple at Yadadri near Hyderabad in two special helicopters before proceeding to Khammam.

It may be mentioned here that the Yadadri temple has been renovated on a grand scale by the KCR government.

According to party sources, KCR does not want the oft-repeated 'Front.' He wants to show "alternative politics" to the people of the country. Politics which would move in the direction of development with liberal thought. The party has already adopted the slogan 'Ab ki baar kisan sarkar'. The BRS feels that the country needs new economic, environment, water, electricity and women empowerment policies. KCR will also unveil his action plan to lead his party in the national politics.

The Chief Minister will be the last speaker and will take about an hour to explain his roadmap and agenda and the Telangana development model as against the "failed" Modi model of development. He will speak both in Hindi and Telugu.

A senior leader said that KCR is ready for Righteous War (Dharma Yuddham) for the country which would begin from Telangana.

Meanwhile, massive arrangements have been made for the meeting. KCR had constituted special committees consisting of ministers to monitor the arrangements. A huge stage has been prepared in 100-acre ground with an additional 450 acres set aside for parking vehicles. LED screens, elaborate audio and lighting arrangements have been made to enable crowd of about five lakh who are being mobilised from 13 Assembly constituencies of the state and from Andhra Pradesh.