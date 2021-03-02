Historic! Six Hyderabad FC players called up for National Camp

Hyderabad: It is a proud day for Hyderabad FC as six players from the club's squad have been named in the 35-member probable squad announced by Indian National Team Coach Igor Stimac for the upcoming friendly games against Oman and UAE which will be held in Dubai, in March.

With attackers Halicharan Narzary, Liston Colaco, midfielders Hitesh Sharma, Mohammad Yasir, and defenders Chinglensana Singh and Akash Mishra, Hyderabad FC is the most represented club in the camp.

While Narzary has been a regular for the Men in Blue in recent times, defender Sana Singh marks his return to the national set-up after a strong season at Hyderabad. Midfielder Hitesh Sharma was part of the youthful squad that played in the SAFF Championship in 2019 and will be part of the senior setup for the first time.

Meanwhile this national team call up is a first at the senior level for Mohammad Yasir, Akash Mishra and Liston Colaco, all of whom have stamped their authority over Manolo Marquez's side this season. They've not just become regulars in the side, but they've also put in impressive performances throughout the campaign.

The 35-member list of probables announced by the AIFF is as follows:

Goalkeepers: Gurpreet Singh Sandhu (BFC), Amrinder Singh (MCFC), Subhashish Roy Chowdhury (NEU), Dheeraj Singh (FCG), Vishal Kaith (CFC).

Defenders: Seriton Fernandes (FCG), Ashutosh Mehta (NEU), Akash Mishra (HFC), Pritam Kotal (ATKMB), Sandesh Jhingan (ATKMB), Chinglensana Singh (HFC), Sarthak Golui (SCEB), Adil Khan (FCG), Mandar Rao Dessai (MCFC), Prabir Das (ATKMB), Mashoor Shereef (NEU).

Midfielders: Udanta Singh (BFC), Rowllin Borges (MCFC), Lalengmawia (NEU), Jeakson Singh (KBFC), Raynier Fernandes (MCFC), Anirudh Thapa (CFC), Bipin Singh (MCFC), Mohammad Yasir (HFC), Suresh Singh (BFC), Liston Colaco (HFC), Halicharan Narzary (HFC), Lallianzuala Chhangte (CFC), Ashique Kuruniyan (BFC), Rahul KP (KBFC), Hitesh Sharma (HFC), Farukh Choudhary (JFC).

Forwards: Manvir Singh (ATKMB), Sunil Chhetri (BFC), Ishan Pandita (FCG).