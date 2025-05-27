HK Permanent Makeup Clinic & Hospital – A Trusted Name for Quality Services

Hyderabad: HK Permanent Makeup Clinic & Hospital has emerged as a reliable choice for resolving skin-related issues. Known for delivering top-notch services, the clinic has earned a reputation as a symbol of trust. With a team of experienced specialists and state-of-the-art facilities, HK PMC continues to provide exceptional care.

Having started its journey in Telangana, the clinic has gradually expanded its presence into Andhra Pradesh and Karnataka. These details were shared by the Directors of HK Pharma & Cosmetics Pvt. Ltd., Mr. Karthik Pootha and Ms. Harshita Ajmira Naik (representing HK Permanent Makeup Clinic & Hospital).

Addressing recent allegations circulating on social media, the directors firmly denied all accusations. In a press conference held in Hyderabad, they presented detailed clarifications. High Court advocate Mr. N. Nagur Babu was also present at the event.

HK PMC boasts advanced technology and a skilled team including dermatologists, assistant doctors, trained nurses, and technical experts. Every day, they provide valuable services to numerous patients. The clinic places high importance on patient safety and service quality, maintaining transparency and commitment in all its operations.

Despite its ethical practices, HK PMC has recently been the target of baseless criticism. Some individuals, unable to digest the clinic’s success, have been spreading false information on social media. The management made it clear during the press meet that such misinformation will not be tolerated. The directors, Karthik Putha and Harshita Ajmira Naik, condemned these actions and clarified the truth along with Nagurbabu N, High Court Advocate.

They also introduced the clinic’s dermatologists, assistant doctors, skilled nurses, and technicians, presenting their credentials to the media. In addition, they provided insights into recent advancements in permanent makeup technology and treatment.

The directors urged the public not to believe the misleading posts circulating on social media, emphasizing that they are mere rumors. They invited those interested in undergoing treatment to visit the clinic, gather complete information in advance, and then make an informed decision. This, they said, reflects the transparent approach and patient-centric values upheld by HK Permanent Makeup Clinic & Hospital.