HMDA demolishes illegal structures in Shamshabad

The HMDA (Hyderabad Metropolitan Development Authority) authorities on Tuesday cracked whip on several temporary properties that had been built illegally on 50 acres of government land in Shamshabad. According to officials, unidentified individuals attempted to trespass on government land in Shamshabadby erecting illegal structures. Hence, with the help of the Cyberabad police, all the encroachments were demolished.





A senior official at HMDA said, "The operation to demolish illegal structures in Shamshabad, was conducted between 3 am and 8 am on Tuesday morning. We were able to pull down all the temporary structures and saved 50-acres of government land from encroachment." Around 100 officials of various departments were part of the operation. The HMDA took the possession of the 181 acres of land in Shamshabad in 1990 for establishment of a truck terminal.





The authority has established a nursery in 20 acres out of the total lands. It allotted two acres for the establishment of a vegetable and non-vegetable market for the convenience of local people as per the orders of the State government. It also allotted 30 guntas of land for the establishment of Shamshabad municipality office. The officials have now decided to fence the entire piece of land following the success of the Operation Shamshabad.











