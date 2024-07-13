HMR finalising DPR on LB Nagar, Hayathnagar Metro Phase-II corridor

Hyderabad: The Hyderabad Metro Rail management is finalising the Detailed Project Report (DPR) for the proposed Metro Phase-II project between LB Nagar to Hayathnagar. The new metro line will feature six stations. The DPR will be finalised in a month, with works expected to begin in four months.

According to Metro officials, the LB Nagar to Hayathnagar Metro Phase-II corridor will cover 7 km and will be an extension of Corridor 1 (Miyapur to LB Nagar). Recently, Hyderabad Metro officials conducted several inspections along the proposed Metro Phase-II corridor. The preparation of the DPR is underway and will be finalised within a month, with work expected to begin in four months.

Stressing on the LB Nagar to Hayathnagar Metro Phase-II corridor, a senior official of Hyderabad Metro stated, “The corridor will be approximately 7 km long and serves as an extension of the existing Miyapur to LB Nagar Metro line. The alignment will be in the central median from LB Nagar Junction up to the proposed Chintalkunta metro station.

From Chintalkunta to Hayathnagar, the metro alignment will be on the left-side service road due to the construction of four new flyovers by the National Highway authorities. These stretches now have new roads that are 60 meters wide. Apart from the Chintalkunta metro station, the rest of the five stations will be finalised once the detailed project report is prepared, with plans to establish these stations at one-kilometer intervals.”

“Once the final report is prepared and during the execution stage, a decision will be made regarding the design of the stations. In this 7 km stretch, various national highway projects, including the construction of flyovers, are in progress. Therefore, special care is being taken to ensure the metro stations are positioned for easy access by rail passengers. This project is being proposed as a joint venture between the Central and the Telangana governments,” he added.

Several daily metro rail passengers have highlighted that many people regularly commute from Hayathnagar to various parts of the city, particularly to the IT corridor. Once the LB Nagar-Hayathnagar Metro Phase-II is operational, it will significantly benefit these commuters.