HMRL bags eight Gold Garden Awards

Hyderabad: The Hyderabad Metro Rail Limited (HMRL) has received eight Gold Garden awards and one Rolling Trophy for the ‘Best Landscape Garden’ category at the Garden Festival-2024 organised by the Telangana Horticulture Department.

HMRL has achieved the distinction of winning such large number of awards for the last six consecutive years. At a function held at the Public Gardens, the Director of Horticulture Shaik Yasmeen Basha presented the Rolling Trophy to HMRL.

The award was received by the Senior Horticulture Officer, Hyderabad Metro Rail, Sainath Sunkara, on February 4.

The Hyderabad Metro Rail, managing director, NVS Reddy said, “The metro rail won the awards for greenery it has created at the metro stations and its rooftop gardens. We are working to increase greenery under the viaducts along with avenue plantation in all the metro corridors.”