HMWSSB announces relaxation in OTS-2024 scheme norms

Hyderabad: Hyderabad Metropolitan Water Supply and Sewerage Board (HMWSSB) has relaxed the requirement of submission of affidavit for one-time settlement (OTS) scheme on Monday.

According to HMWSSB officials, the Board recently extended the scheme till November 30. “The consumers who want to avail the benefits under OTS-2024 can submit a guarantee document in place of the affidavit. Up to 50 per cent of the bill will be waived off for customers who have benefitted from any OTS scheme in the past in the JVO issued in October,” officials said.

But in view of the appeals from the consumers, now that rule has been relaxed and the eligible customer will get the 50 per cent benefit under OTS-2020 itself. The condition has been relaxed so that consumers can even get 100 per cent discount. “If consumers have any doubts about the OTS scheme, they can call HMWSSB customer care number 155313 and resolve them,” officials added.

"Due to the demand from consumers, the State government has once again extended the OTS deadline and revised the rules. It appeals to the public to avail the scheme,” said Ashok Reddy, managing director, HMWSSB.