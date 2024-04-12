  • Menu
HMWSSB celebrates Jyotiba Phule’s birth anniversary

The Hyderabad Metropolitan Water Supply and Sewerage Board (HMWSSB) celebrated the birth anniversary of Mahatma Jyotiba Phule on Thursday.

Sudarshan Reddy, Managing Director of HMWSSB, stated that it is everyone's responsibility to remember great people such as Mahatma Jyotiba Phule. He advocated for the abolition of long-standing discrimination and oppression.

CGMs Dasharath Reddy, Sridhar, Vinod Bhargava, Prabhu, GMs, Jalmandali Engineers Association President Rajasekhar, and Water Works Employees Union Telangana President Rambabu Yadav were present at the event.

