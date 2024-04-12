Live
- Jobs a key issue for voters: CSDS
- New Delhi: ‘Stroke deaths tied to climate-driven temp rise’
- 11-Year-Old Ghaziabad Girl Tortured By Mother To Hide Stepfather's Rape Of Daughter
- Final Verdict in Venkatayapalem head tonsure Case to be Announced today
- New Delhi: SC grants stay on NBW issued against cleric Tauqeer
- YSRCP MLA diverting Sathya Sai project water to his fields: Palle
- YS Sharmila to campaign in Kadapa district today
- 15 suffer electric shock during chariot festival
- Allegations Against Delhi Chief Secretary Lead To FIR In Uttarakhand
- Tirupati: Tributes paid to Jyotirao Phule
Just In
HMWSSB celebrates Jyotiba Phule’s birth anniversary
Highlights
The Hyderabad Metropolitan Water Supply and Sewerage Board (HMWSSB) celebrated the birth anniversary of Mahatma Jyotiba Phule on Thursday.
The Hyderabad Metropolitan Water Supply and Sewerage Board (HMWSSB) celebrated the birth anniversary of Mahatma Jyotiba Phule on Thursday.
Sudarshan Reddy, Managing Director of HMWSSB, stated that it is everyone's responsibility to remember great people such as Mahatma Jyotiba Phule. He advocated for the abolition of long-standing discrimination and oppression.
CGMs Dasharath Reddy, Sridhar, Vinod Bhargava, Prabhu, GMs, Jalmandali Engineers Association President Rajasekhar, and Water Works Employees Union Telangana President Rambabu Yadav were present at the event.
Next Story
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENTS