HMWSSB MD inspects STP works

Hyderabad: Managing Director of Hyderabad Metropolitan Water Supply and Sewerage Board (HMWSSB), M Dana Kishore on Thursday, inspected the ongoing construction sites of sewage treatment plants(STP) in Amberpet, Nallacheruvu and Nagole.

According to officials of HMWSSB, around 31 STPs construction is in progress at a cost of Rs 3,800 crore. It is been constructed with the aim of treating 1257.50 Million Liters Per Day (MLDs). During the inspection, the Managing Director of HMWSSB directed the construction company to increase the number of workers, keep the necessary construction materials available and speed up the work and also warned that fines will be imposed if the works are not completed within the stipulated time to complete the works in various stages.

Also during the inspection, the construction company are been instructed the electro-mechanical equipment should be assembled at the scheduled time and arrangements should be made for this. and also work should be done in three shifts, said senior officer, HMWSSB.