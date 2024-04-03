HMWSSB MD inspects tanker filling stations

Hyderabad: Managing Director, Hyderabad Metropolitan Water Supply and Sewerage Board (HMWSSB), Sudarshan Reddy, on Tuesday inspected Manikonda and Shaikpet tanker filling stations.

During the official's visit, inquiries were made regarding tanker booking, delivery schedules, and other relevant details. They sought information on the starting times for bookings and when deliveries would commence. Additionally, the in and out log books of tanker deliveries were scrutinised, along with an inspection of the functioning of CCTV cameras at the filling stations to ensure they were operating correctly.

According to HMWSSB officials, in March 2024, the board had supplied 69 thousand tankers of water. The number of tanker bookings received on March 1 was 4,588.

By the end of this month (till March 31), this number will be 6,280. That means the board will have supplied about 1,700 additional trips by the end of the month. Keeping in mind the summer, the water board has undertaken a special activity after estimating the tanker demand.

It has taken measures such as increasing the number of tankers and drivers, working in three shifts, appointing special officers for night shift supervision, additional filling stations, and water filling points.

In March last year, 79 thousand tankers were booked. In March this year, a total of 1 lakh 19 thousand bookings were received.