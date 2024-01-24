HMWSSB officials inspect Miralam STP

Hyderabad: Sudarshan Reddy, managing director, Hyderabad Metropolitan Water Supply and Sewerage Board (HMWSSB), along with senior officers, inspected the Miralam Sewage Treatment Plant (STP) on Tuesday.

During the inspection, he instructed the senior officials to record the inflow and outflow statistics, and later, the sewage treatment process in SBR was examined. E D Dr M Satyanarayana, project director Sridhar Babu, CGM Sudarshan, and other senior officials were present during the inspection.