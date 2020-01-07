HMWSSB officials told to focus on revenue streams

Hyderabad: Water board MD Dana Kishore held a review meeting with officials over the Sanathnagar pilot project at the office of Indian Water Works Association (UWWA), SR Nagar on Monday. The project, which was initiated to regularise the non-revenue water, needs to be fast-tracked, said Dana Kishore while addressing the officials.

Later, he discussed the difficulties in execution of the project. He inquired about the implementation of the project at the field level from the NGOs and volunteers. Linemen across the division will play a key role in establishing the project, the MD remarked and suggested to the officers to utilise the services of them efficiently.

"Allocation of colour code is mandatory for every home. Measures should be taken to ensure that each connection is registered." he said. Speaking about the sewerage, he directed the officials to take steps to reduce the overflow of drainage in the Sanathnagar division along with containing leakage of freshwater pipe lines.

In a pilot project, sewer crack machines will be used in the Sanath Nagar to clean the sewage puddles. The MD also enquired about the progress of programmes such as sewerage, freshwater pipeline mapping, GeoTagging for valve and freshwater delivery messages to consumers' mobile etc. P Ravi, Director, Operations-2, and VL Praveen Kumar and CCMs and GMs concerned participated in the meeting.