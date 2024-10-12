HMWSSB registers case against person

Hyderabad: Hyderabad Water Board registered a criminal case on Friday against a person who illegally collected money from a tanker driver working under the Water Board.

According to a HMWSSB official, the victim, S Vamsi Krishna, who was working as a private tanker driver under the Hyderabad Water Board No 6 Jubilee Hills section, was contacted by Arra Saikumar, alias Sairam. He told Vamsi that he was working in the Vigilance Department of the Water Board and demanded Rs 20 thousand on the grounds that his tanker was operating against the Board’s rules.

Later, he collected Rs 3 thousand from him. The vigilance officer came to know about this and started an investigation. It was revealed that Arra Saikumar was not a member of the board and collected the money illegally. Vamsi Krishna filed a complaint at the Khairatabad police station. As a result, a criminal case was registered against Sairam U/S 308 (2), 318 (4), and 319 (2) of the Indian Penal Code Act. A senior officer warned that strict action will be taken against any person who tarnishes the reputation of the board.