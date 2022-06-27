HMWS&SB to monitor safety steps project sites

Hyderabad: In order to ensure that safety measures are taken up at various project works being carried out in the city, the Hyderabad Metropolitan Water Supply and Sewerage Board (HMWS&SB) has decided to set up a new system to continuously monitor safety at the work sites.

This will also prevent accidents. The board has conducted a Safety Awareness Week to ensure safety measures are followed by its officials and staff who work on field.

The board has formed as many as six safety protocol teams for surveillance of safety at work sites. The teams will monitor all worksites. This step has been taken to ensure that safety standards are followed by the staff.