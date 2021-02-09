HMWSSB too put off Meet/Dial Your MD 

Khairatabad: 'Meet your MD' and 'Dial your MD' programmes of Hyderabad Metropolitan Water Supply and Sewerage Board (HMWSSB) are not being for the last three months, with the result that the consumers are very much concerned how they can get their issues resolved. Normally, these programmes are held on the first Saturday of every month.

A senior official said there were not conducting the programme in view of Covid-19 constraints such as social distancing and others.

These programmes enable to meet the MD and other officials directly and get their issues resolved on the spot. In their absence, people have been left in dire straits, said K Manoj, Secretary, Alkapuri Township.

"If the purpose is to prevent the person to person contact, HMWSSB can immediately start Dial Your MD services for the poor people like us to give an opportunity to convey our long-pending issues," said K Madhu, Teacher, Master Minds School, Madhura Nagar.

HMWSSB Managing Director M Dana Kishore along with the executive director, directors and other senior officials of HMWSSB used to be available at conference hall from 5pm to 6pm on first Saturday of every month. Dial your MD programme would be held from 6 pm to 6.30 pm. The customers can contact MD on phone and share their grievances by quoting their CAN numbers, on phone numbers: 23442881 / 23442882 /23442883.