Holi spl trains between Malda Town and Charlapalli

Hyderabad: In order to clear the extra rush of passengers for Holi festival, South Central Railway will run special trains between Charlapalli and Malda Town. Train no-03429 (Charlapalli – Malda Town) will depart from Charlapalli at 4.50 pm and will arrive at Malda Town at 5.10 am and date of journey is on March 18. Train no-03430 (Malda Town – Charlapalli) will depart from Malda Town at 6.10 pm and will arrive at Charlapalli at 4 am and date of journey is on March 18.

Enroute, these trains will stop at New Farakka, Rampurhat, Bolpur Santiniketan, Bardhaman, Dankuni, Andul, Kharagpur, Balasore, Bhadrak, Cuttack, Bhubaneswar, Khurda Rd, Berhampur, Srikakulam Rd, Vizianagaram, Kottavalasa, Pendurti, Duvvada, Samalkot, Rajahmundry, Vijayawada, Guntur, Sattenapalli, Piduguralla, Nadikude, Miryalaguda and Nalgonda stations in both directions. These special trains will consist of 2AC, 3AC, 3AC (Economy), Sleeper Class and General Second Class Coaches.